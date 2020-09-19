1/1
Arthur Olivares
1937 - 2020
Arthur Olivares, 83, of Grimes, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020. He was born June 21, 1937, in Douglas, Arizona, the fourth of seven children to Arturo and Amelia Olivares.

The family moved to Grimes where Art grew up and graduated from Pierce High School in 1955. After working for several Colusa County farmers, he went to work for himself in 1980. He started a welding business where he made everything from garden ornaments to farm implements.

Art was a long-time Little League coach and umpire. He was also a dedicated volunteer firefighter, including 22 years as a director with the Sacramento River District. Art enjoyed playing golf and following the San Francisco Giants and 49ers.

Art is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Angelo "Sonny" Olivares.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beatrice Olivares of Grimes; sons, Charlie (Phyllis) Olivares of Elk Grove, and Daniel (Shelly Sterk) Olivares of Colusa; daughters, Ellen (Ken) Hester of Colusa, and Jennifer (Stan) Jennings of Rancho Cordova; brothers, Armando Olivares of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Fred (Alice) Olivares of Hillsboro, Oregon; sisters, Armida Lopez of Burbank, Aida (Sheldon) Goldfin of Reno, and Alice Brotherton of Valencia; and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the McNary-Moore Chapel, 107 5th Street, Colusa, CA 95932, from 5:00-8:00 pm, on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Rosary and Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 345 Oak Street, in Colusa, on Friday, September 25, 2020. Rosary at 9:30am and Mass beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow at the Grand Island Cemetery, 2014 Dry Slough Road, Grimes, CA 95950.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Sacramento River Fire Dept. – Grimes Branch, P.O. Box 160, Grimes, CA 95950.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McNary-Moore Chapel
SEP
25
Rosary
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
