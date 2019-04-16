

Will Bluett, 56, of Olivehurst, passed away on April 10, 2019. He was born in Marysville, CA, on November 25, 1962, to A. R. Mike and Patricia Bluett. Will was a life long resident of Olivehurst, attending local schools, Olivehurst and Ella Elementery, Yuba Gardens, Lindhurst High School and Yuba College.



Will spent his youth playing Little League Baseball at Yourton Field in Marysville and as a Boy Scout with Troop 23 in Olivehurst. His passion in life was hunting, fishing and camping with his daughter and later on sharing and passing those experiences to his oldest grandson Ryder, his best little fishing buddy.



Following a family tradition Will became a Volunteer Fireman with Olivehurst Fire Department giving over 10 years of service, starting as a Firefighter and working his way to the rank of Engineer. He also worked in the family business for many years as a printer at Bluett Printing Company.



Will also worked in construction and farming for many years and spent the last 15 years working for Sutter Mutual Water District in Robbins, delivering water to farmers and operating equipment for repairs, giving him the opportunity to spend his time working outdoors.



Will is survived by his daughter, Kaytee Hicks, son-in-law, Jon Hicks, grandsons: Ryder and Colt Hicks all of Germany; sisters, Rosemary Wilhite (Donny) of Marysville; Jann Bluett of Tucson, AZ; and Jo Hill of Florida; nieces; nephews; and his two beloved dogs Dozer and Louie.



Will is preceded in death by his parents Mike and Patricia Bluett; and older brother, Michael E. Bluett.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, CA.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the William E. Bluett Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 1227, Marysville, CA 95901 or in his memory.



Final arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Yuba City, CA.

