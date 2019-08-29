|
Aurea Aguilar Virgen, 87 years old, passed away peacefully August 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rancho de Agosto, Colima Mexico. She came from a family of 12.
She was a devout Catholic and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was known by everyone as "la abuelita". She was a proud mother of 11 children, 34 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Arnulfo, Nelida, Agustin, Ramon, Benjamin, Hilda, Maria, Silvia, Martin and Jose.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Inez Aguilar Zepeda; and her daughter, Catalina Aguilar Virgen.
She loved everyone and everyone loved her. She embraced family and friends. She will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, 4pm at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, 830 D St., Marysville and Rosary will follow at 7pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 702 C St., Marysville.
Mass will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, 12pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019