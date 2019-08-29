Home

Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D St.
Marysville, CA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
702 C St.
Marysville, CA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Aurea (Virgen) Aguilar Obituary

Aurea Aguilar Virgen, 87 years old, passed away peacefully August 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rancho de Agosto, Colima Mexico. She came from a family of 12.

She was a devout Catholic and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was known by everyone as "la abuelita". She was a proud mother of 11 children, 34 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Arnulfo, Nelida, Agustin, Ramon, Benjamin, Hilda, Maria, Silvia, Martin and Jose.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Inez Aguilar Zepeda; and her daughter, Catalina Aguilar Virgen.

She loved everyone and everyone loved her. She embraced family and friends. She will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace.

A viewing will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, 4pm at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, 830 D St., Marysville and Rosary will follow at 7pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 702 C St., Marysville.

Mass will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, 12pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
