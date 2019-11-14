|
|
Funeral services for Austin "Jack" Smith, Jr. will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1470 Butte House Rd., Yuba City, California.
Austin Jack Smith, Jr. was born to Austin J. and Helen Roper Smith on August 24, 1926 in Stockton, California. He attended to elementary school and 3 years of High School in Stockton. He quit high school at age 17 in 1943 to join the Navy and serve in WWII on submarines. He returned home to Stockton in the summer of 1946 and promptly joined the Navy Reserves. While serving in the Navy Reserves, he met his future wife, Alice Margaret England, who was attending College of Pacific. They married in 1947. In 1949 they had Frances Elizabeth (Beth). She was the love of their life. In 1950 he went back into active service to fight in the Korean war. He served on submarines stationed out of Pearl Harbor. In 1953 he transferred from the Navy to the Air Force and rapidly progressed through the ranks. Dorothy and Charlotte were born while Jack was stationed at Castle AFB in Merced, California. Candice was born while they were stationed at SAC Headquarters in Omaha, NE. Jack served at several bases and while serving, went to night school and graduated from College. Jack was in the first group of Chief Master Sergeants in the Air Force on Tuesday, December 1, 1959. Jack was the first NCOIC of the SR-71 maintenance at Beale AFB. He served as NCOIC of the SR-71 until he retired with 27 years of combined service with the Navy, Navy Reserves and the Air Force. Jack loved the people where he served all over the world.
Jack started his teaching career with 6th graders in Yuba City after retirement from the service. He taught 6th - 8th grade in Yuba City and Tierra Buena for 20 years. While teaching elementary school he also taught night school at Yuba College for 30 years. He loved learning and teaching.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Helen Smith, his brother, Leslie Smith, his daughter, Beth Gardner, a granddaughter and 2 great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Alice Margaret England Smith, daughters, Dorothy Richins, Charlotte McDonald, Candice Sawyer, foster daughter Ann Rethard, 36 grandchildren and 95 great grandchildren.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019