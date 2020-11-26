Baldev Singh Bains, 82, died peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at UC Davis Medical Center Sacramento. He was a farmer and Yuba-Sutter resident for 60 years.Baldev was born on January 14, 1938, in Shadipur, a small village in Punjab, India. Baldev received a degree from D.S. High School in Nurmahal and went on to earn his teaching credential in 1957. He arrived in San Francisco, California on December 16, 1958.After a few years of working in the valley, he decided to settle in Yuba City because the weather reminded him of India. Baldev became a landowner and farmed peaches, prunes, and walnuts. He became a citizen of the United States on May 1, 1964.One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his family and friends. He never lost his passion for being outdoors and working with his hands.He is survived by his wife, Mankreet Kaur Bains; 6 daughters; 1 son; and 11 grandchildren; brothers, Harbhans Singh Bains, and Mohan Singh Bains; and sister, Avtar Kaur Takhar.He is preceded in death by his first wife, Balbir Kaur Bains; and his parents,; Pritam Sing Bains and Gurmej Kaur Bains; sister, Davinder Kaur Basi; brother, and Nirmal Singh Bains.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020, at 11:00 am at Chapel of the Twin Cities.Share online condolences at