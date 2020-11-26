1/1
Baldev Singh Bains
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Baldev's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Baldev Singh Bains, 82, died peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at UC Davis Medical Center Sacramento. He was a farmer and Yuba-Sutter resident for 60 years.

Baldev was born on January 14, 1938, in Shadipur, a small village in Punjab, India. Baldev received a degree from D.S. High School in Nurmahal and went on to earn his teaching credential in 1957. He arrived in San Francisco, California on December 16, 1958.

After a few years of working in the valley, he decided to settle in Yuba City because the weather reminded him of India. Baldev became a landowner and farmed peaches, prunes, and walnuts. He became a citizen of the United States on May 1, 1964.

One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his family and friends. He never lost his passion for being outdoors and working with his hands.

He is survived by his wife, Mankreet Kaur Bains; 6 daughters; 1 son; and 11 grandchildren; brothers, Harbhans Singh Bains, and Mohan Singh Bains; and sister, Avtar Kaur Takhar.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Balbir Kaur Bains; and his parents,; Pritam Sing Bains and Gurmej Kaur Bains; sister, Davinder Kaur Basi; brother, and Nirmal Singh Bains.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020, at 11:00 am at Chapel of the Twin Cities.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was a wonderful, kind, caring human being
Kristy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved