

Barbara Ann Alves passed away peacefully at the Town and Country Health and Rehab February 27, 2019 in Minden, Louisiana. She was 77.



Barbara is survived by her son, Ralph Alves of East Wood, Louisiana, younger brother, Eual Moore (Kay) of Superior Wisconsin, 2 nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years.



She was born April 12, 1941 in the community of Liberty Grove Texas near Garland. After moving to the Napa valley in the early fifties, she graduated from Napa Senior High School in 1959. She went to work for the University of California San Francisco where she met her future husband. She then went into retail working for various companies including Whitefront, JCPenney's, Mervyn's, and Montgomery Wards. After retiring in 2009, she moved to Louisiana. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ with her final congregation being the Minden Church of Christ.



Arrangements are with Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden but at her own request, no funeral or viewing is planned. Her ashes will be scattered with her family's. Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 211 Murrell Street, Minden, Louisiana 71055. Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary