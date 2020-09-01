Barbara Ann McKinney, 77, passed on August 15, 2020, at home, surrounded by family and her husband of more than 50 years.Barbara's life was defined by her devotion to Christ. She leaves a legacy of love, teaching and serving alongside her husband in churches in Porterville, Fairfield/Suisun, Concord, and Wheatland, California. She also enjoyed serving as a real estate broker.Born on March 31, 1943, in Santa Monica, CA, she was raised by Amos and Bernice Bleecker and their daughter Wanda, who became her dear sister and lifelong friend.Barbara is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Vicki, Chuck Jr., Rick, Gina, Matt, and Kenny; as well as 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her children, Damon and Elwin Charles; grandchild, Trey, and great-grandchild, Liam.Barbara's definition of "family" included her biological, adopted, and married-in children and grandchildren, as well as foster children, neighborhood kids, and many extended family from her church communities. If someone needed a home, she found a spot for them. If they stayed very long, they became family.The family invites all who knew and loved Barbara to join us for a celebration of her life and faith on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10am at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville, CA.In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your favorite pro-life ministry.Share online condolences at