|
|
Barbara Anne Tarvidas, 73, passed away September 17, 2019, in Browns Valley.
Barbara was born July 31, 1946, to parents Anna and Doyle Phipps. She was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 5 years, and retired after working as a civilian contractor for the government, a realtor, paralegal and volunteered for the Yuba Sutter Playzeum.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Catharine (Mark) Dykes, granddaughters: Emily and Natalie Dykes; son, John (Michelle) Schultz, grandsons: Joseph, Kyle and Matthew Schultz, great-grandsons: Noah and Ethan Schultz.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Joe E. Tarvidas.
In keeping with her wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, on October 5, 2019, at 10179 Larkspur Way in Browns Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations for cancer research would be appreciated.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019