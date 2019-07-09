Services Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc. 817 Almond Street Yuba City , CA 95991 (530) 673-9542 Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Woolford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Beatrice Woolford

Mrs. Barbara Beatrice Woolford, 83, spouse of the late Gerald T. Woolford, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 29th, 2019, in the town of Sacramento at Mercy General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



Funeral services will be held graveside per her wishes, Thursday, July 11th, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Avenue, with Pastor Doug Carroccio of Calvary Christian Center officiating. Arrangements are by Ullrey Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Sutter Youth Organization (USO) hall, 7740 Butte House Road, to honor both Barbara and Jerry in life and life everlasting in the house of The Lord as they are laid to rest "Together-Forever".



Barbara was born in Oxnard, (Ventura Co.) California, to Boyd and Frances Mendenhall, originally of Kansas, on August 30,1935. She met and married her high school sweet-heart, Gerald "Jerry" Woolford on June 29th, 1952, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marysville, CA. They were reunited once again, on June 29th, on their 67th wedding anniversary, this time at the "Holy Altar" inside the gates of Heaven.



Barbara graduated from Yuba City High School in 1953. Together, Barb and Jerry owned and operated the Curio shop in Yuba City. They were both fans of nick-nacks and unique finds. She then went on to beauty college, working as a cosmetologist for over 25 years and finally retiring from her final career at Dr. Bradley Baker's office of Optometry.



She was a very faith abiding woman, very involved with her Church family at Calvary Christian Center. She enjoyed socializing, looked forward to the ladies luncheons, and all the church activities. The Lord was truly the strength of her life. She prayed for us all to know him, love him, and accept him and be saved by him so that we will all meet once again when the Lord calls us home.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Frances Mendenhall; husband, Jerry Woolford,; and son, Joseph Woolford.



Pallbearers will be Hector Bautista Sr., Hector Bautista Jr., Steven Zermeno, Arturo Lopez, Mark Antrobus and Brody Antrobus



Barbara is survived by her loving family, brother, Jack (Kim) Mendenhall; daughters, Kris (Curtis) Hoxworth of Browns Valley, Karen (Hector) Bautista of Yuba City; seven grandchildren, Stacey Antrobus of Browns Valley, Aimee Fliehman of Montana, Andrew Antonetti of Natomas, Alicia Zermeno of Yuba City, Hector Bautista Jr. of Yuba City, Jessica Lopez of Yuba City, Samantha Bautista of Yuba City; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Barbara, aka "Grammy" to all her babies was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She truly was, is and will always be her family's prize jewel! To know her, all loved her, she could light any room with her beautiful smile.



She loved unconditionally, she gave the best hugs ever. She blessed us with her incredible talents of baking, anything and everything, especially cakes. She made the most beautiful handmade knitted baby outfits and blankets that will always be cherished. She was a talented artist, drawing and painting in her free time, she enjoyed many hobbies. Some of us were lucky enough to inherit and learn from her incredible talents and hope to keep those loves alive. She gave us all great advice, wisdom, the foundation of faith, and words to live by. Although this beautiful angel's wings were ready, our hearts were not. Grammy will be missed beyond words, cherished memories not forgotten, and family traditions carried on. Our Family will continue to honor her memory with a circle of strength and love, founded on faith, joined by love, kept by God and remain "Together Forever".



Save us a seat at the table Grammy and Grampy, we will be together again! Love all your babies

