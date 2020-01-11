|
|
It is with heavy heart to say goodbye to Barbara Joann Byer, born November 25, 1936. Since being diagnosed with cancer, she fought with strength, stubbornness and grace up until the end. On December 31, 2019, she was embraced by her loved ones that had preceded her.
Barbara was born to parents Frederick and Estella Becker (Rodda). She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Suz Ann and Jo Ann Byer. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William "Bill" Byer; son, Jerry Byer, daughter-in-law, Paula and grandson Deron. Her daughter, Sheri Ann and son-in-law, Daniel Wright. Her siblings, Douglas Becker of Placerville, Joyce Smith of Yuba City, and half-sister, Arlene Metcalf of Chester, along with many nieces and nephews.
Barbara grew up in Sutter, CA, and has lived in Camino for the last 57 years. She retired from Lucky Market in Placerville, enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a member of the Moose Lodge #1979 in Camino. She was very talented in sewing, crocheting and many other crafting projects and owned her own shop for some years.
Graveside Service will be held at Sutter Cemetery on Thursday, January 16th, 2020, at 1:00. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel (530) 674-9542.
The family requests donations made in lieu of flowers to: Snowline Hospice Headquarters www.smowlinehospice.org (530) 621-7820, 6520 Pleasant Valley Rd., Diamond Springs, CA 95619 or Children's Hospital of Los Angeles www.chla.org (323) 660-2450.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020