1/1
Barbara J. Addington
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara passed away on August 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a prolonged struggle with cancer.

Born on June 18, 1957, to Bernice and Fenton Hamlin, she was the youngest of their four children, David, Cheryl, and Lily. She was a life-long resident of the Yuba-Sutter area.

Barbara was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She also had a long career in the banking industry, most recently as the Senior Vice President in charge of compliance and loan operations for the Bank of Feather River. Prior to that she also worked in loan operations, documentation, and compliance for several other banks, including Rabobank, Gold Country Bank, and Feather River State Bank.

Barbara is survived by her two children, Daniel Comer and Megan Comer; and her six grandchildren, Hannah, Landon, Balin, Marcus, Mila, and Lucia.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Addington; her parents, Bernice and Fenton Hamlin; and her brother, David Hamlin.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Sutter Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved