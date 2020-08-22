Barbara passed away on August 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a prolonged struggle with cancer.Born on June 18, 1957, to Bernice and Fenton Hamlin, she was the youngest of their four children, David, Cheryl, and Lily. She was a life-long resident of the Yuba-Sutter area.Barbara was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She also had a long career in the banking industry, most recently as the Senior Vice President in charge of compliance and loan operations for the Bank of Feather River. Prior to that she also worked in loan operations, documentation, and compliance for several other banks, including Rabobank, Gold Country Bank, and Feather River State Bank.Barbara is survived by her two children, Daniel Comer and Megan Comer; and her six grandchildren, Hannah, Landon, Balin, Marcus, Mila, and Lucia.She is preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Addington; her parents, Bernice and Fenton Hamlin; and her brother, David Hamlin.A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Sutter Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.Share online condolences at