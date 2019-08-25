Home

Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Prestige Assisted Living
Marysville, CA
View Map
Barbara Jane (Ryan) Hardie


1927 - 2019
Barbara Jane (Ryan) Hardie Obituary
Barbara Jane (Ryan) Hardie was born May 1, 1927 to Tom and Adeline Ryan. She has lived in Marysville her entire life. She was a 4th generation Californian. Bobbie married Howard Hardie on September 10, 1947.

She is survived by her children, Michael and Moinette. All five of her grandchildren and all 14 of her great-grandchildren live in Nevada. Her grandchildren are Stephanie, Kevin, Virginia, Nichole and Greg. Her great-grandchildren are Dylan, Brooklyn, Halle, Courtney, Grace, Chase, Parker, Sophia, Logan, Owen, Juliana, Kendyll, Kinsley and Jonah.

Bobbie was a member of the Pink Ladies of Rideout Hospital for over 60 years.

Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Lipp and Sullivan Mortuary in Marysville followed by a funeral mass at St. Joseph's Church starting at 10 am on August 31, 2019. Following the service, there will be a gathering at Prestige Assisted Living in Marysville at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Freedom Hospice of Marysville or the .
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019
