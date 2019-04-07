

Barbara L. Roberts was born into this world on March 5, 1927 and went to rest in heaven on April 1, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Marysville and the 3rd oldest of our Churchill-Burns family, tracing her roots back to 1847.



She is preceded in death, by her husband, Merle (Robbie) Roberts; her son Quander; sisters: Emma, Betty, and Carol; and brother Lester Pogue.



She taught elementary school for over 20 years and was lifelong member of Bethel AME Church and choir with her ancestors founding the church in 1853. She was a Sunday School Superintendent for over 10 years, Missionary Officer and Stewardess at Bethel. A Merrymaker for 56 years and all of the above in Marysville.



Barbara was a multi-talented, multi-faceted lady with a mission: To celebrate the blessings of life and to spread the news of Christ's love. She was the epitome of faith and the Lord is providing her with comfort and peace. She is dancing and singing with the angels.



Services will be held on Wednesday, April 10th, 209, at Bethel AME Church. Viewing will be held at church between 11:30am - 12:55pm. Services start at 1 pm. Burial immediately following at Sierra View Memorial Park.

