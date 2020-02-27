|
Barbara Jean Lund, of Yuba City, passed away on February 12th, 2020. Barbara was born in Hollywood, California, to Allen and Georgia Ely in 1928. She grew up on her parents' ranch outside of Riverside with her older brother, Burton, and younger sister, Carol. Their family struggled during the depression but managed to never go hungry through the hard work of both the parents and the children on their farm. Barbara's parents did the farming and canning while the youngsters sold their products and harvest door to door from their red wagon.
Barbara obtained an Associate's degree with a teaching certificate during the late forties when there was a shortage of teachers in the area. Bright and insightful, she was a natural fit for a profession that allowed her to work with children and share her infectious spirit with them. After finishing her education, she was assigned a position in Dunsmuir. She boarded a train to Northern California, hopeful and determined, and ready for adventure. She soon met a handsome veteran, married him, and had two rambunctious boys.
Shortly after their younger son, Berton, was born, her first husband was killed in a logging accident, leaving Barbara widowed with two children at 24. The determined mother obtained a further teaching degree and then designed and oversaw the construction of a home for herself and her boys.
The love of Barbara's life appeared on a blind date set up by a fellow teacher. When Thomas Lund arrived in a beautiful vintage car for their date, they realized that her dress was the same color as the inside of his car, at which point she knew immediately that their meeting was fate. Barbara and Tom fell in love at first sight, and spent the rest of that night dancing and laughing, with Tom not dropping Barbara off until the early hours of the morning. They were soulmates who loved each other completely from that first date forward.
Barbara and Tom had a whirlwind romance and married within a couple months of meeting. Tom was a handsome engineer who raced motorcycles in his free time; he had earned an engineering degree from Stanford after returning from France where he was stationed as a paratrooper in World War II. For anyone who knew Barbara, it was obvious why he fell head over heels in love with her and remained that way for the rest of his life: she was truly the most beautiful person, inside and out, that any of us will ever meet.
Barbara and Tom traveled through Europe together, and she had wonderful memories of laughing and wandering down cobblestone streets with him in Paris late at night. After the birth of their daughter, Marjorie, they moved to Yuba City where Barbara worked tirelessly as a volunteer for the YMCA, the schools, and Gleaners.
Barbara and Tom were always inseparable. When Tom learned to fly, Barbara took ground school to be his navigator and when Barbara learned to scuba dive, Tom took it up too. After their three children were grown, Barbara earned her license as a real estate broker. Tom and Barbara filled family holidays with camping and water skiing while their children were young. Later in life, they were also fierce card players, who routinely beat their children and grandchildren at Monopoly, ping pong, Nintendo, and other games. Barbara and Tom were married for 60 years.
Throughout Barbara's life, she bettered the lives of others around her with her kindness, grace, and compassion. She had deep love for every member of her family, and was unfalteringly warm and welcoming to everyone she knew, including her friends around the neighborhood. She loved nothing more than time spent with family, and had a particular fondness for children, animals, and persimmon cookies.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents; and older brother, Burton. She is survived by her sister, Carol; her children, Mart, Bert, and Marjorie; her grandchildren, Audrey, Ryan, and Claire; and her great-grandchildren, Luke and Zachary.
Family and friends have been immeasurably fortunate to share in the vastness of devotion and unconditional love expressed by Barbara towards everyone she knew. Barbara is and will always be loved universes and universes with a purple passion, and her selflessness, kindness, and good cheer will be missed "more than you will ever know."
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020