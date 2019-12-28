|
Barbara Moore Rinck, passed away quietly on December 11th, 2019. Barbara was born on July 11th, 1924, in Scotia, California. Scotia was a hard-working lumber mill town in the heart of the northern California redwoods.
Like many of her generation, Barbara's life was influenced by the great depression and WWII. She was the second youngest of a family of 9 siblings. Her childhood in Scotia produced two lifelong traits that were fundamental in her adult life; love of family, and hard work.
Not long after the war ended, she met her future husband, John, on a blind date. The date was a Cal football game. Barbara was soon welcomed into the Rinck family with a raucous wedding reception whose hijinks were long remembered in Scotia.
Barbara and John relocated to the San Francisco Bay area and started to raise a family. John and Barbara had three children John, Jane, and Leon. Surrounded by John and Barbara's siblings on both sides of the family, life in the Bay Area was centered on family gatherings and the holidays. With a total of 35 cousins on both sides, the gatherings were a mix of chaos, mischief, great food and laughter.
Barbara was a devoted mom that never missed her children's sporting, musical, or school events. While sports were not part of her Scotia experience, Barbara quickly became an avid fan of Cal football. She spent many hours at War Memorial Stadium with her family watching football. One of the highlights of the year was the "Big Game" and the tailgate party that preceded the game.
Before the children were out of elementary school, John and Barbara purchased a cabin in Sierra Nevada foothills. The cabin would become a focal point of the family's life. The cabin was an idyllic and magical place perfect for summer and winter adventures. Barbara would produce amazing breakfast feasts served on the back deck before she would shuttle the kids to the lake for long summer days of fun.
In the winter she would bravely navigate the Ford station wagon up the icy roads and make sure the gloves were dry. Countless New Years were welcomed at the cabin with Kelly's Kitchen hosting the New Year's Eve extravaganza.
Not long after her three children had all graduated from college and embarked on their own careers, life took an unexpected turn. Barbara's husband died suddenly and in an instant, her life was turned upside down. Drawing deep on the determination she had all through her life (which some characterized as pure stubbornness) Barbara relocated to Yuba City to start a brand-new chapter in her life.
Showing independence uncommon for women of her generation, she reinvented her life given her new circumstances. Barbara turned her attention to her family and volunteered at both Fremont and Rideout Hospitals as a "pink lady". For over 20 years, Barbara and Jane continued to make the trip to the Bay Area for Cal football games and for the "Big Game".
Barbara traveled frequently to Colorado and Idaho where her sons lived. "OG" (old grandma as she was affectionately called) was always game for a mountain adventure and loved to watch the snowfall at Christmas. She had 6 grandchildren Tyler, Michael, Eryn, Jansen, Jonathon, and Jack. Barbara lived independently on her own until she was 92 years old.
The final chapter of her life was written at the Fountains Skilled Nursing facility in Yuba City. The main people in the final chapter of her life were her daughter Jane and the amazing staff at the Fountains. Jane was superhuman in her efforts to care for Barbara during those last years. She went to the Fountains daily to make sure Barbara was taken care of. She made a "snack" everyday and spent long hours returning the lifelong love Barbara had given to others. Not enough can be said for the compassion of the Fountains staff that daily gave love and provided comfort to Barbara. In the end it was the love of her daughter that saw her through the final chapter of her life.
Barbara was not one to give up easily and fought till the end. In the end it was her decision to leave this place. She is now reunited with her loving husband and extended family. Specifically, the family would like to thank, Cheryl, Donna, Ellen, Polly, Marilyn, Navi, Audrey, Lisa, Parveen, Sandy, Maggie, Alice, and Baljit among others from the Fountains staff for their loving care of Barbara. At Barbara's request no services will be held.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019