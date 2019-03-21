

Happy 80th Birthday Mom! Our Mother was born in San Bernardino, California. She was the only child of Mart and Eva Denton. They relocated to the Yuba Sutter area in 1941. Mom graduated from Marysville High School in 1957 and from Yuba College in 1959. She married her high school sweetheart, our Dad, Robert Saling in 1961. Mom joined our grandmother at Eva Denton Income Tax where they worked together for the next 30 years.



When our parent's marriage ended, she met and fell in love with Bill Gaines. Married for 17 years, Mom and Bill lived and loved life to the fullest. They changed the business name to Gaines Income Tax Service. They loved to travel and danced at many events including the Moose Lodge, Rotary Club and Elks Lodge. Mom also worked for DFA for over 20 years and was a member of the Red Hats. She was proud to say that she had traveled all 50 states and many countries.



Our beloved Mother passed away peacefully in the early morning of February 9th, 2019. We stayed beside her until she was taken to Twin Cities Mortuary. Our Mother was kind, honest, selfless and a true LADY. Mom would light up the dance floor and always had a kind word or expression for those who needed it. Mom had a tender heart and was beautiful inside and out. She always made us feel loved and cherished.



We, her 3 daughters and husbands, Staci and Ish Medina, Vicki and Barry Page, Donna and Jim Preus would like to thank the family and friends who joined us to honor and celebrate her life on February 23rd, 2019. She was a huge part of our lives. Mom also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Tony (Carrie) Medina, Jessica (Eric) Medina, Jeremy Medina, Julia Page, Kayla Page, Katie Preus and 4 great grandchildren.



Our hearts are broken, when the wind blows we hear your voice, and with the warmth of the sun we feel your embrace. We love and miss you every day. You will always be in our hearts.

