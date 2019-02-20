|
|
Barbara Faye Snelson, 75, of Yuba City, CA, passed away February 15, 2019. She was born February 19, 1943, in Harrison, AR, to William and Ruby Snelson. She was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 64 years, graduated from Sutter High School, attended Yuba College and worked as a Clerk at DMV for over 30 years.
Barbara is survived by her brother, William Edward Snelson of Yuba City; nephews, Charles Evans of Marysville; and Edward Yetter of Yuba City; neices, Chari Evans-Fair of Sacramento; Mary Gentry of Harrison, AR; Tammy Snelson of Springdale, AR; Valerie Smith of Marysville; Shirley Johnson of Tierra Buena; Charlotte Yetter of Yuba City.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Truman Snelson and Ruby Roberts Snelson; brothers, David Wayne Snelson,; Bobby Dean Snelson; and Ronald James Snelson; sister Doris Joanna "Jody" Snelson.
Services will be held at the Sutter Cemetery on Friday February 22, 2019, at 2 pm. Margie Fair will deliver the eulogy. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel (530) 673-9542.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019