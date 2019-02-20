Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Sutter Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Snelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Snelson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Snelson Obituary

Barbara Faye Snelson, 75, of Yuba City, CA, passed away February 15, 2019. She was born February 19, 1943, in Harrison, AR, to William and Ruby Snelson. She was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 64 years, graduated from Sutter High School, attended Yuba College and worked as a Clerk at DMV for over 30 years.

Barbara is survived by her brother, William Edward Snelson of Yuba City; nephews, Charles Evans of Marysville; and Edward Yetter of Yuba City; neices, Chari Evans-Fair of Sacramento; Mary Gentry of Harrison, AR; Tammy Snelson of Springdale, AR; Valerie Smith of Marysville; Shirley Johnson of Tierra Buena; Charlotte Yetter of Yuba City.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Truman Snelson and Ruby Roberts Snelson; brothers, David Wayne Snelson,; Bobby Dean Snelson; and Ronald James Snelson; sister Doris Joanna "Jody" Snelson.

Services will be held at the Sutter Cemetery on Friday February 22, 2019, at 2 pm. Margie Fair will deliver the eulogy. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel (530) 673-9542.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now