|
|
Beatrice "Bea" Flores Perez, 68, of Yuba City passed away December 1, 2019, at her residence. Born in Marysville, she was a life long Yuba-Sutter resident.
She was a graduate of Marysville High School class of 1969 and also attended and graduated cosmetology college. She was the owner and operator of Bea and Company for 25 years.
Survivors include husband, Pascual Perez; son, Mario Pascual Perez; brothers, Frank Laguna of Loomis, Ruben Montes Flores of Marysville, and Arthur Flores of Marysville; sisters, Delia Alvarez of Carmichael, Tina Salacup of Sutter, Elsa Barnes of Rocklin, and Martha Aguilar of Marysville.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Mario "Pee-Wee" Laguna; and parents, Jesus A. Flores and Aurora M. Flores.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 2-6pm at Lipp and Sullivan with Rosary recited at 7 pm. Mass of christian burial will be celebrated Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11am at St. Joseph Church with burial at Sierra View Memorial Park. Reception immediately following at Nortre Dame School cafeteria.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019