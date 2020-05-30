Benita Mae Brooner
Benita Mae Brooner of Yuba City, passed away May 20th 2020, at the age of 67.

Benita is survived by her life partner, Cheryl Weber of Yuba City; her daughters, Misty Castleberry and husband James, and Neelie Sinnott; grandchildren, Veronica Rivas, Fernando Rivas, and Juliana Rivas; stepsons, Nicholas Weber, wife Ashley and grandchildren, Bella, Charlie, and Cash; Mitchell Weber, wife Sara and grandchildren Aubree, Addison, and John; brother, Louis Brooner, wife Stephanie; and sister, Cheryl, husband James.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Troy and Orna Brooner.

Benita was a lifelong Yuba - Sutter resident. She loved an adventure, tye-dye, being barefoot, and the sound of the ocean.

Benita will be put to rest at the Browns Valley Cemetery and a private family celebration of life to follow.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
