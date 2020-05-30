Benita Mae Brooner of Yuba City, passed away May 20th 2020, at the age of 67.Benita is survived by her life partner, Cheryl Weber of Yuba City; her daughters, Misty Castleberry and husband James, and Neelie Sinnott; grandchildren, Veronica Rivas, Fernando Rivas, and Juliana Rivas; stepsons, Nicholas Weber, wife Ashley and grandchildren, Bella, Charlie, and Cash; Mitchell Weber, wife Sara and grandchildren Aubree, Addison, and John; brother, Louis Brooner, wife Stephanie; and sister, Cheryl, husband James.She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Troy and Orna Brooner.Benita was a lifelong Yuba - Sutter resident. She loved an adventure, tye-dye, being barefoot, and the sound of the ocean.Benita will be put to rest at the Browns Valley Cemetery and a private family celebration of life to follow.Share online condolences at