

Benjamin Reid Russell, 44, of El Dorado Hills, CA, passed away June 13th, 2019, after a courageous battle with heart complications. Ben was born October 3, 1974, and raised in the Yuba-Sutter area. He was a 1993 graduate of Lindhurst high school.



Ben traversed a unique path. Self taught from youth to adult, Ben was a very skilled mechanic, building many cars and helping many friends with car problems. Ben became a very successful professional jockey, racing in California, Washington and British Columbia. He is still one of the top 10 winning jockeys at Emerald Downs Racetrack in Washington. It was through racing that he met his wife Rebecca and they were married July 29th, 2007.



Ben and Rebecca welcomed their daughter Sage on October 19th, 2007. Sage was the joy of his life, his sidekick. They had many great adventures together.



After racing, Ben chose the medical field. Ben worked as an X-Ray Technician at Mercy San Juan Medical Center. Recently accepted, he was looking forward to starting the MRI program.



Ben's best friend and brother-in-law said it best, "Ben's life touched many people. An extraordinary man who lived an amazing life. Simply unforgettable."

Ben is survived by his wife Rebecca and daughter Sage; his father Dr. Blaine Russell, DVM; sisters, Stephanie (Jared) Aylworth, Holly (Jon) Slatore, Robyn (Wayne) Lau; brother Josh (Danielle) Russell. Known as Uncle Benny to many nieces and nephews. Ben is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Russell.



A memorial service will be held on Thurday, June 27th, 2019, in El Dorado Hills at Holy Trinity Parish, 3111 Tierra de Dios Dr. at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Sage's college fund. Donations can be made by wire or check deposited at any Wells Fargo Bank made out to "Sage" with routing #121042882, or by Venmo @Sage-Russell-48

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary