

Bennie Jo Wiederspan, age 86 of Marysville, CA died in her home on July 11, 2019. She was born in Cuthand, Texas on October 16, 1932, to Joe and Ethel Grimes. She spent most her childhood moving around in the Reno, Sparks, Nevada area. Her last known high school was in Sparks, Nevada. She dropped out at age 16 to move to Marysville, CA.



Here she met her future husband Lawrence Wiederspan while working at the old Eagle's Nest in old downtown Marysville, on 3rd and D Street. Soon after she got married and had two sons two years apart. She quit her job after the first born to become a full time mother and housewife. She became active in PTA, Scouting and Little League along side her sons. As the boys got older and more independent, she took a full time job at the newly completed Yuba College. She retired at age 60.



During that time, her husband died of a heart attack when she was 42 years old in 1974. She remained a widow until her death. Her husband and oldest son, who also died of a heart attack, both died in the same home of 70 years as did herself.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Wiederspan; oldest son, Terry Wiederspan; father, Joe Grimes; mother, Ethel Grimes; older sister,Doris DuRey; and younger brother, Joe Grimes, Jr.



She is survived by her son, Randol Wiederspan; grandsons, Adam Wiederspan and Sam Wiederspan; granddaughter, Sarah Wiederspan; two great-grandkids; several nephews and nieces; and a few cousins in Texas.



There will be a service at Sierra View in Olivehurst on Friday, July 19th, 2019, at 1 pm, followed by a short casket lowering ceremony at 2 pm. A viewing will be available on Thursday, July 18th, 2019, from 2-6pm.



In lieu of flowers a donation to our local SPCA in Yuba City, would be appreciated.



Send condolences to



www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from July 17 to July 18, 2019