Bennie Roy Horne was born in Ft. Blackmore, VA, on September 26, 1933, to Hershton and Cora Horne. He passed away at Adventist Health Rideout on May 29, 2020.He was raised on a farm and went to school in Wood, VA, and Dungannon, VA. In 1951, he entered the Army and was sent to Ft. George G. Meade, MD, and transferred to Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, for basic training. He was trained as a heavy equipment operator.Bennie was shipped to Korea in 1952 and served for one year building roads and airfields. He was then transferred to Camp Beale where he was honorably discharged in 1954. He was awarded a Korean Service medal, United Nations Service medal, two Bronze Service Star CKSM, National Def Service medal, and Good Conduct medal.Bennie met and married his wife, Patricia, in 1954. They raised their family in the Yuba City area. He was trained as an automotive mechanic and worked for several garages including Olsen Pontiac and Mogal Pontiac. He was self-employed and owned several service stations in Yuba City.Bennie enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, fishing, hunting, going to his daughter's softball games, building projects with his grandsons, traveling in their RVs, and going to Boomtown occasionally. He also enjoyed gardening and mowing the lawn with his John Deere riding mower.He is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters, Kathleen, Deborah, and Christina; his son, Michael; 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.Per his request, no services will be held.Share online condolences at