Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
(530) 846-2138
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
400 Spruce Street
Gridley, CA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
400 Spruce Street
Gridley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Dustin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine Dustin


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadine Dustin Obituary

Bernadine Hepworth Dustin, 84, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019. She was a native and long-time resident of Gridley, California, born on March 11, 1935. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She graduated from Gridley High School and was voted "Most Athletic". She loved supporting her children and grandchildren at sporting events. Some companies she worked for include Ford Automotive, Mathews Readymix and Continental Athletic Supply. She also co-owned a Drive-in Restaurant called "Uncle Fuds" with her husband. She was loving, very dependable, hardworking and caring.

Bernadine is preceded in death by her husband, Odell Dustin. She is survived by her three children: Shawn (Janet) Dustin, Kevin (Tina) Dustin and Marnell (Edward) Brock; her step-son, Dennis (Marcella) Dustin; her sisters, Idonna Johnson, Margo Hepworth and Cindy Dean; her 16 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held Tuesday, October 1st, 2019, 10 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 400 Spruce Street, Gridley, CA. There will be a family viewing at 9 A.M. Interment will follow at the Gridley-Biggs Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
Download Now