|
|
Bernadine Hepworth Dustin, 84, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019. She was a native and long-time resident of Gridley, California, born on March 11, 1935. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She graduated from Gridley High School and was voted "Most Athletic". She loved supporting her children and grandchildren at sporting events. Some companies she worked for include Ford Automotive, Mathews Readymix and Continental Athletic Supply. She also co-owned a Drive-in Restaurant called "Uncle Fuds" with her husband. She was loving, very dependable, hardworking and caring.
Bernadine is preceded in death by her husband, Odell Dustin. She is survived by her three children: Shawn (Janet) Dustin, Kevin (Tina) Dustin and Marnell (Edward) Brock; her step-son, Dennis (Marcella) Dustin; her sisters, Idonna Johnson, Margo Hepworth and Cindy Dean; her 16 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, October 1st, 2019, 10 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 400 Spruce Street, Gridley, CA. There will be a family viewing at 9 A.M. Interment will follow at the Gridley-Biggs Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019