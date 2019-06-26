

Bernice E. Panico was born November 15, 1920 to Howard and Josephine Bray and went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 98 years old. She met her loving husband Lawrence Panico when she was 21 and they were married on March 21, 1942. They had 3 children, Michael, Carol and Warren.



Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence and son Michael.



She is survived by Carol and Warren, along with 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many others who called her Grandma.



Anyone who knew Bernice knows what an incredible light she was in this world. She was a fierce prayer warrior and had a contagious zest for life. She didn't dwell on things she could not control and chose joy even in the hardest times. She was a competitive card player until the very end. She spoiled her grandchildren with buttered nonies and buttermilk pancakes. She was loved by so many.



There will be a memorial held at First United Methodist Church Yuba City on July 6, 2019 at 10:30 am. Please join us to celebrate the life of Bernice Panico.

