

Bernie Risenhoover passed away on June 6, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born on March 22, 1932, in Oden, Arkansas. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.



Bernie loved Jesus, his family, friends and he never met a stranger. He was a Realtor for many years and enjoyed helping people. Many knew him as "Ole Bern" on his Count Your Blessings radio program. He loved golfing, camping, fishing and singing. He sang and traveled with The Spokesmen Quartet in the early '60s.



One of Bernie's biggest passions was sports. He implemented, organized and coached a countywide softball, basketball, and volleyball church league through Calvary Temple for many years.



Bernie is survived by his wife Melba, of 67 years, daughters: Jan (Jeff) Steffens and Lynette (Bret) Abbott; grandchildren: Allyson Wadkins, Angela McCrill, Jessica Christesen, and Jake Abbott; great-grandchildren: Tyson Wadkins and Finley Christesen; brothers: Lee and Jerry Risenhoover; sisters: Georgia Yopp, Jean Thetford, and Charlotte Landers.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Katherine Risenhoover; son, Tim Risenhoover; brothers, Truman and Jim Risenhoover.



His Memorial Service will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Sutter Cemetery Memorial Building at 11:00 am. Arrangements under the direction of Ullrey's Memorial Chapel.

