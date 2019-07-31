|
Bertha Castellon Curiel, age 82, passed away in her home on July 25, 2019, in Gridley, CA. She was born in Ahuacatepec, Jalisco, Mexico on January 28, 1937; grew up in both Ahuacatepec and Talpa de Allende, Jalisco, Mexico; and immigrated to the United States in 1963.
She was a long-time, active member of the Gridley community and Sacred Heart Catholic Parish. Before retiring, Bertha was a preschool teacher for migrant Head Start Programs in both Gridley and Live Oak for over 30 years, and taught catechism classes for parish youth. She was an early and founding member of the Sociedad Guadalupana and Concilio Mexicano, both in Gridley.
Affectionately called "Dona Bertha" by many, she will be remembered as a strong, caring leader and matriarch who was proud of her Mexican heritage; committed to her religious faith and family values; and instrumental in establishing and leading service organizations in the local Latino community.
Bertha was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, church and community service, cultural activities, keeping up with current events, regular outings with her "coffee-club" friends, and visiting local casinos.
Bertha is preceded in death by her husband of thirty-one years, Juan Curiel; her parents, Eusebio Castellon and Blandina Fregoso; and brothers, Froilan and Juan Castellon.
She is survived by her son, Hector and daughter-in-law, Patricia (San Jose, CA); daughters, Teresita and Bertha Alicia (Gridley, CA) and Leticia (San Jose, CA); granddaughter, Daniela; and grandsons, Emilio and Juan Pablo (San Jose, CA).
Visitation will be held at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 pm, to be followed by a rosary at Sacred Heart Church at 7:00 pm in Gridley. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Interment will be immediately following the mass at the Gridley Biggs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sociedad Guadalupana of Gridley, P.O. Box 501, Gridley, CA 95948.
Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 31, 2019