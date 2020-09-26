1/1
Betty Alexander
Betty Alexander of Marysville, CA, passed away at home, in her sleep, on September 16, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia and Cynthia; her sisters, Connie and Anita and a brother Vernon. Her grandchildren, Heather, Zach, Larry and Gary; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Mariah, Shaniah and Rose. All of which she loved to play and spend time with. She also has many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 53 years.

Betty was a wonderful wife and mother and an avid bowler. She will be missed by all.

A private burial will be held at Sierra View on September 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
