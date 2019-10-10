|
|
Betty Ann Dale, age 76, passed away at home after a brief illness on October 1, 2019. She was born July 26, 1943, in Yuba City, CA.
She enjoyed a career as a beautician, and a homemaker. She helped on the family farm with pear harvest, packing pears for market and running sorting crews. She was a volunteer extraordinaire - from 4-H to Parent Club President, she was involved in everything her children participated in.
Betty had a passion and a talent for painting. She enjoyed china painting, acrylic and watercolor painting. People sought out her works at craft fairs or placed special orders for gifts year-round. She was always very generous in donating some of her many beautifully painted china pieces or watercolor works to local charity fundraisers.
She enjoyed many social groups including book club, her bunko group, Broadway Series group, and weekly china painting at her home. She also loved spending time in Tahoe with family and friends.
Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She watched all 4 of them before they started school and continued to enjoy every facet of their lives as they grew. She was always in attendance at whatever event they were involved in. "Grammy" was always game to be in line with them at midnight when the new Harry Potter movie would come out.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joy Turner; mother, Doris Turner Procsal; brother, Larry Turner; stepfather, Steve Procsal; and her husband of 57 years, William (Billy) Dale, just 4 1/2 months ago.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Janell) Dale of Roseville; son, Larry (April) Dale of Nicolaus; brother, Kevin (Lorena) Procsal of Yuba City. Her grandchildren will greatly miss their "Grammy": Kaytlyn Dale of Nicolaus; Kelsey (Brian) McGoldrick and new great granddaughter, Holly McGoldrick of Yuba City; Courtney (Chris) Brazil of Roseville; Chandler Dale and Fiancee Mikayla Leiber of Yuba City; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A service will be held on Sunday, October 13th, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Nicolaus Cemetery with a celebration of her life following.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019