Services Rosary 10:30 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church

Betty Barlage, 82, was welcomed home to her Father's house on February 17, 2019 at Enloe Hospital.



Betty served the residents of Yuba County since 1971, she and her husband came to Marysville when he was transferred with the Air Force. She retired in 1998 from a career in nursing at Fremont Medical Center, receiving Nurse of the Year in 1992. Betty was a Girl Scout leader, a Cub Scout Leader and a Blue Bird leader to many children in the community. She is a life long member of the Catholic Daughters of America, served with the Catholic Relief Society distributing food at the food locker. She enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years and was a regular volunteer in many church activities. Her church family became an extension of her family and she cared very deeply for the friendships she cultivated over the many years of serving. Betty was a member of the Red Hat Society, where she was "Queen Betty", enjoying her weekly lunches with her "gal pals" cherishing her friendships over the years with these wonderful ladies.



In her younger years Betty was an avid bowler, collecting many trophies. She enjoyed singing, sewing, gardening, helping others and being with her family and friends. She spoke often of her fond memories of her family and friends always having an endearing story to share.



Betty was born in Minnesota on March 17, 1936, the eldest of eleven children. She was a devoted wife of 62 years to her best friend Lou who proceeded her in passing in 2017.



She is survived by her four children, Peggy Brandwein, Eydie Boroughs, Rich Barlage and Janet Ford; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is loved deeply and missed by her family and friends who celebrate that she is at peace.



St. Joseph's Catholic Church will hold a rosary on May 2, 2019 at 10:30 am with a mass at 11:00 am to celebrate Betty. She will be placed to rest on May 3, 2019 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019