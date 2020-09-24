1/1
Betty F. Sealy
1936 - 2020
Betty F. Sealy passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home in Yuba City. Born in Yuba City on June 8th 1936, to Paul and Norvall Stevenson. She was born a twin. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses for over 50 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, Douglas R. Sealy; an infant son, Gary Allen; 2 siblings, Paul R. Stevenson and her twin Bill J. Stevenson all of Yuba City.

She is survived by her sister, Carol Howe of Yuba City and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family world like to thank Lenore Fimbres for the loving care of Betty during these last years.

Betty and Doug loved children and were Aunt and Uncle to many children of both friends and family.

Private burial will be held at Sutter Cemetery.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 24, 2020.
