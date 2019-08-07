|
Betty Irene Weatherford Frye, 81, returned to her heavenly home on August 2, 2019, after a short and valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer surrounded by her family at home.
Betty was born January 14, 1938, in Rayville, LA. to James Wright and Ethel Lena Dulaney Weatherford.
Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Although born in Louisiana she had lived most of her life in Yuba City, CA. She held positions with many in the community. The Law Offices of Guth and Gisi Attorneys in Marysville and Yuba City, Northrup King Yuba City, Yuba County Probation Department, and Yuba County Sheriff's Department.
After retirement from Yuba County Sheriff's Department, she moved to Winnemucca, Nevada where she and Chuck pastored Word of Life Church. She moved back to Yuba City in 2000 and upon her return she came out of retirement again to work at the Yuba College Bookstore before retiring for the last time.
Her passion was her church and her church family. She was active in Faith Tabernacle Church with the Women's Ministry, Song Team and many other activities at the church.
Her most favorite mission was Operation Christmas Child. She and her church ladies and daughter would shop all year long to make the Christmas boxes to be sent to children all over the world. She loved to bring a smile to a child's face and Jesus to their hearts.
Possessing a true servant's heart Betty faithfully cared for family and friends through delicious cooking and baking from scratch with many receiving the famous Christmas baskets, which included baked goods, candy and something made by hand each year. A woman of faith, she enjoyed time with her ladies' church group sewing, quilting and crafting.
Betty loved the beach and ocean. She loved to travel to Maui, Pismo Beach and the Oregon Coast. She made her final trip to Bodega Bay with Chuck, Charlene and Brian this last Christmas. She took long walks on the beach and watched the sunset each night.
Baking was not out of the question just because she was out of town for Christmas. She baked all kinds of goodies for a cookie exchange at a long-time friend's house for the holiday. She spent hours doing jigsaw puzzles with Brian and Charlene, and sat for hours just listening to the ocean. Her happy place!
She will be missed by many who were on the receiving end of her endless love and encouragement. Many called her Mom and Grandma. Her life was full.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Francis F. "Chuck" Frye; daughters: Charlene (Brian) Tahara, Janet Frye, Stephanie Goyette; and 5 grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents James Wright and Ethel Lena Dulaney Weatherford; brothers: James S. Weatherford, John William Weatherford; sisters: Christine Marie Weatherford Collins, Annie Lee Weatherford Thornhill, Ethel Lorine Weatherford Thornhill.
Betty's family would like to say a special thank you to all the Sutter Health Hospice angels, especially Tiffany, Liz, Gina, Sara and Janine which we could have not made it through this without the constant love and support of our wife and mother. The whole staff loved her just like she was their own mother and reminded us that we were giving her the biggest gift of all, US taking care of HER!
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019