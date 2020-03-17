|
Betty Jane (Dahl) Erickson went to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be at Grace Lutheran Church, 150 Ford Ave., Gridley, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Betty came into this world, one of seven children born to Thomas and Sophia Dahl, on June 30, 1926. The large family lived in a one bedroom house on a farm in North Dakota, with no electricity and pumped their water. Betty and her family worked hard on the farm, milked cows, drove horses on machinery, and stacked hay.
After graduating high school in 1946, Betty attended Mayville State Teachers College, and began her teaching career. Betty married the love of her life, Dale, in June 1953, and they raised four children. After the children were older, Betty worked as a teacher's aide for 15 years, and also worked at Libby's cannery for 12 seasons.
She enjoyed dancing, especially the Waltz with her husband Dale, they also enjoyed traveling to North Dakota, to visit family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and her time serving her church.
Betty was a Sunday school teacher, president of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Altar Guild member, and the director of Grace Lutheran food pantry for 25 years. She especially loved making dinners for her loving family.
Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dale; 4 brothers; and 2 brothers-in-law.
Betty is survived by her sons, Roland, Rodney and Richard; daughter, Renea; 4 grandchildren, Damon, Rebecca, Melissa and Emanuel; 6 great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Westley, Deshawn, Asia, Kendal, and Dalton; 2 sisters; and 3 sisters-in-law.
Contributions can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Gridley. Interment will be in the Gridley Biggs Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
