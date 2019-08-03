|
|
Betty Jean Nichols, age 87, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Adventist Health-Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA. She was born in Sacramento, CA, grew up in Loomis, CA, and moved to the Yuba City/Marysville area in 1943.
"A Tribute to God's Faithfulness" she attended Biola University where she studied, played sports: basketball and volleyball, and graduated Cum Laude in 1954.
Her summers of 1950-1954 were spent teaching Bible Studies which included the L.A. County Jail, after school Bible studies in slum housing areas of Los Angeles, and the Chas. Fuller Evangelistic Foundation teaching up and down central California. In 1952 pre-Castro years, she spent her summer in Cuba.
She joined CIM/OMF (China Inland Mission/ Overseas Missionary Foundation) and this catapulted her career as an overseas Missionary.
In 1955, Betty sailed to Singapore to study and learn the language, later serving in the Philippines with the Iraya tribe on Mindoro Island where there were (6) different tribal groups. She worked side by side with medical doctors and nurses as they brought much needed medicine and healing to the tribal people. After having contracted various dysenterias and malaria she was forced to return home to the U.S.
In 1959. She went on to work at the USA Mission Headquarters in Robesonia, PA working various positions. Eventually she became the circulation manager of the East Asia's Millions Journal/Magazine. She enjoyed her Eastern USA travels, the Dutch Country, Hershey Park, and the New England states. She was the best tour guide! She loved her Philly 76ers too!
In 1991 Betty was fortunate to relocate back to Yuba City and be close to family and friends.
She enjoyed working part time with Putman Auctioneers; helping out on auction day, in the office, and working with the farmers!
Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church serving on the mission commission. She was also a resident of Del Prado Park having taught for 20 years the Ladies Bible Group Studies.
Aunt Betty is survived by her loving family: Sister Emma Lee Smith of Loma Rica, CA; Nephews: John Thomas Putman (Kathleen) of Yuba City, CA, Frank Louis Putman of Tecumseh, MI; Grand-nephew Kevin Lincoln Putman (Rebecca) of Yuba City, CA; Grand-nieces: Geniella Putman Lester (Brandon) of Playa Del Rey, CA, Kayla Louise Putman of San Francisco, CA; Great-grand nieces: Blake and Jaclynn Putman of Yuba City, CA, Alea Putman Council of Bluffs, IA; Great-Great-grand nephews Noah and Chase Putman of Plattsmouth, NB; Great-Great-grand nephew Lucas Lester and Great-Great-grand niece Alice Lester of Playa Del Rey, CA.
She is preceded in death by her Father Thomas Y. Nichols; Mother Eileen B. Nichols Crouch; Step Mother Lucile Nichols; Sister Barbara Nichols Putman (Louis); Grand-nephew Scott Arthur Putman and Grand-niece Christine Louise Putman.
Betty loved to attend school sporting events, area concerts, plays, and the SF 49ers! She enjoyed many travels with her friends; especially our national parks; having boasted she had seen almost all of them! Her favorite being Glacier.
Betty will be remembered as an adventurous, kind, loving, gentle, but strong lady. She will be truly missed by all her friends and family in the Yuba-Sutter community, as well as her many friends in Del Prado Park!
Private graveside services will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Lois Black at Sutter Cemetery.
A Memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church, 3101 Colusa Hwy., Yuba City, CA 95993.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
The family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church, and OMF International.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 3 to Aug. 11, 2019