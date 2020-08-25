

May 23rd, 1931 - August 14th, 2020



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. Betty was born in Newport, Arkansas to Theodore and Estelee Walton. She was the third of nine children. She passed away in Crescent City, CA, on August 14th, 2020.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Estelee Walton; brothers, John, Ted Jr. and Sam Walton; sisters, Nora Rae Walton and Sandra Dawson; daughters, Loretta Noblin and Connie Reyna, and infant son Larry Tilley.



She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Wayne Walton and wife Nancy of Lancaster, South Carolina; sister, Aunean Etter of Bono, Arkansas; brother, Boyce Walton of Damascas, Arkansas; daughter Brenda Harris and husband Paul of Crescent City; son Rickey Tilley and wife Debbie of Olivehurst; and grandchildren, Laura, Michelle, Ryan, Rene', Lee, Roberta, Cristanet, and Richard; great-grandchildren, Brendon, Morgan, David, Halie, Cadin, Robert, Sean, Wyatt, Katelynn, Michelle, Elizabeth, Téa, and Breezin; great-great-grandchildren, Matthew and Autumn, two great-great-grandchildren on the way, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10am, at Sierra View Memorial Park. The family invites all who knew and loved Betty to come and join us in saying goodbye.

