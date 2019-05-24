

Betty Joan (Willis) Lopez, 81, of Wheatland, CA, passed away on May 15th, 2019, peacefully in her country home. Betty was born in Waynesboro, VA, to a full, loving family of 10 siblings.



Betty graduated from Waynesboro H.S. in 1955 and followed her traveling spirit by entering into the US Air Force. She was assigned to Kirtland AFB, NM, and working in the USAF Communication Division as a teletype and phone operator. Betty met her husband, Ray, while stationed at Kirtland AFB. The two married and were re-assigned to Carswell AFB.



In their adventures, Betty found herself loving the married life and eventually left the military to travel side by side with her husband. While stationed at Edwards AFB, Betty worked in telecommunications at the Air Force Research Laboratory Propulsion Directorate. Betty was able to travel to Alconbury England, Clovis, NM, Las Vegas, NV, and Clark AFB, Philippines. Betty had become a mother to three children and eventually settled down while stationed at Beale AFB in Wheatland, CA.



Betty thrived in the local community and enjoyed volunteering. She shined her light with several organizations, but notably, Hospice, the Catholic Daughters, Lay Canossians, A Woman's Friend, WHS Booster Club and she was a volunteer firefighter for Plumas Brophy Fire Department. Betty also worked at the Sierra Credit Union on Beale Air Force base.



Having a love of life, Betty never met a stranger. She warmed a room with her smile, laugh and of course her dance moves. Betty enjoyed traveling, crafting and working in her rose garden with her granddaughter, Alex. Throughout her life, she loved to write in her journals and make cards for her friends and family, sharing jokes and well wishes.



Betty is survived by her loving husband, Ray; her daughter Sherri Williams (Maurice) of Dover, DE; her son Lee Lopez (Jennifer) of Colorado Springs, CO; and her daughter Jeanna Lopez of Folsom, CA. Betty also leaves behind one sister, Carolyn Willis; long time best friend, Fannie Norris; and 9 grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Flossie; 9 of her siblings; and her grandson, Austin.



Arrangements are being handled by the Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Home, Marysville, CA. A viewing will be held at Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Home 2:00 PM-4:00 PM followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM, both on Thursday, May 30th, 2019. Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 31st, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 702 C Street, Marysville, CA 95901. Burial will be at the Wheatland Cemetery with a reception following at Bishop's Pumpkin Farm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to A Women's Friend PRC, 961 Live Oak Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991 or the Wheatland Fire Authority, 313 Main Street, PO Box 119, Wheatland, CA 95692.