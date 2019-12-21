|
Betty Joyce Meyer, 96, of Sutter, passed from this earth on December 12, 2019, at the River Valley Care Center. Betty was born on July 14, 1923, to Edgar and Alice Taylor. She was a 4th generation Sutter County, California native. Her great-grandfather, Matthew Nall, came to California for the gold rush and later went into cattle ranching near West Butte, California.
She was a graduate of Meridian Elementary School and Sutter Union High School. Shortly after her high school graduation in 1941 she married the love of her life, Donal Meyer of Sutter. Donal and Betty were happily married for 57 years. He was a farmer and she was a homemaker in the Sutter area until his passing in 1998.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Donal; her son, Leman Meyer; and her brother, Wesley Taylor.
She is survived by her son, Wayne (Judy) Meyer; daughters, Nancy Green and Robin Meyer; as well as 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was a loved and cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Anyone in need of a warm bed or a hot meal was always welcome. She was a member of Native Daughters of the Golden West, South Butte Parlor.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 5-7pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at 12 noon on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Sutter Youth Organization building, 7740 Butte House Rd., Sutter, CA.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations to the Sutter Youth Organization, PO Box 231, Sutter, CA 95982.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019