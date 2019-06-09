Home

First United Methodist Church
3101 Colusa Hwy
Yuba City, CA 95993
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Betty Lee Burtis Perry, 87, passed peacefully in her home June 5, 2019. Betty was born on June 23, 1931, in Meridian, CA. She was a life long resident of Sutter County. She was a graduate of Sutter Union High School and attended Yuba College.

Betty was a kind, loving person who always put others before herself. She lived her life caring for her family. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, oil painting and playing the piano. Betty was a member of Native Daughters of the Golden West and Colusa Country Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Clyde "Brud" Perry. She is survived by her 4 children: Stephen, Virginia Perry, Karen Bernatchez, Gail Littrell and Timothy Perry; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, 3pm, at First United Methodist Church, 3101 Colusa Hwy., Yuba City, CA. A reception will follow in the Goodfellow Hall at the Church.

In her memory contributions may be made to the Community Memorial Museum of Sutter County, 1333 Butte House Rd., Yuba City, CA 95993.
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 9, 2019
