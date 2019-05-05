Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Louise Henry


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Louise Henry Obituary

Betty Louise Henry, age 77, passed away peacefully in her home April 28, 2019, due to congestive heart failure. She was born January 7, 1942, in California, to Robert and Wanda Mehaffey. She married her high school sweetheart, Melvin Daniel Henry in 1958 and had three children, Daniel Lee Henry, who preceded her in death in 1985, Pamela Loraine Reynolds, and Jerry Melvin Henry.

Betty loved to love on people. She sewed dolls, crocheted, and created quilted sayings and mementos constantly. Her hands were rarely still. Coloring and creating art, collecting porcelain dolls, glassware and antiques were some of her favorite pastimes. She also shared her love of cooking with her family and friends and was well known for her signature spaghetti sauces and delicious desserts.

Betty lived many of her years in Winterhaven, Florida and Kannapolis, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by Elbert Morris, her longtime life partner and love of her life, before she moved back home to California to be with her children and grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her daughter Pamela Reynolds and her husband Tim, and their children; her son Jerry Henry and his wife Trisha, and their children; Daniel's son Christopher Slason and his wife Michelle and their children; plus many great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join in a celebration of her life Wednesday morning May 8, 2019, between 11:00 am - 12 noon, at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, 830 D Street, Marysville, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the .
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeside Colonial Chapel
Download Now