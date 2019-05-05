

Betty Louise Henry, age 77, passed away peacefully in her home April 28, 2019, due to congestive heart failure. She was born January 7, 1942, in California, to Robert and Wanda Mehaffey. She married her high school sweetheart, Melvin Daniel Henry in 1958 and had three children, Daniel Lee Henry, who preceded her in death in 1985, Pamela Loraine Reynolds, and Jerry Melvin Henry.



Betty loved to love on people. She sewed dolls, crocheted, and created quilted sayings and mementos constantly. Her hands were rarely still. Coloring and creating art, collecting porcelain dolls, glassware and antiques were some of her favorite pastimes. She also shared her love of cooking with her family and friends and was well known for her signature spaghetti sauces and delicious desserts.



Betty lived many of her years in Winterhaven, Florida and Kannapolis, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by Elbert Morris, her longtime life partner and love of her life, before she moved back home to California to be with her children and grandchildren.



Betty is survived by her daughter Pamela Reynolds and her husband Tim, and their children; her son Jerry Henry and his wife Trisha, and their children; Daniel's son Christopher Slason and his wife Michelle and their children; plus many great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



Please join in a celebration of her life Wednesday morning May 8, 2019, between 11:00 am - 12 noon, at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, 830 D Street, Marysville, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the . Published in Appeal Democrat on May 5, 2019