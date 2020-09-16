Betty Marie Flurry went to be with her lord and savior peacefully on September 4th, 2020. Betty was born June 22nd, 1921, in Ukiah, California, to Fred and Nellie Stefani.Her mother and grandparents raised Betty and her 3 bothers and sister following the separation of her parents early in her childhood. Betty loved the ranch she was raised on. Growing up she lived next door to the racehorse Sea Biscuit. For years she would tell stories about petting Sea Biscuit unaware about his racing fame.As a single parent, Nellie was an excellent mother. She taught her family to honor others and to learn the rules of society. She also taught her children to treat all people with dignity and respect. One of the rules Betty lived by was, "If you can't say something nice about someone, don't say anything at all."Also Betty taught her children the following scripture from Psalm 19:14: "Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer." Betty was also known for her endless love for all children which she passed on to her three boys.Immediately graduating from high school Betty went to work for Pacific Bell as a switch board operator in Benicia, California. It was there she met the love of her life, a young soldier, Clyde Flurry, and on January 22nd, 1943, they were married. When Clyde was sent overseas in World War II Betty lived with her mother Nellie and her baby son, Jim.As a parent Betty was loving, kind but yet strict modeling for her boys to follow the rules of society as Nellie taught her. When the war ended Clyde returned to Marysville and was employed by Hamon Brothers Motors and Betty was employed at Alicia market.In 1950 Betty and her family experienced the devastating flood in Linda with water up to roof level. Soon afterwards Clyde got a job at the idyllic town of Hammonton, California. They lived there until 1957, when the town was sold and disbanded. They purchased the home they were living in for five dollars and moved it to a lot on North Beale Road. Sadly in 1975 Betty and Clyde separated; she continued to live on North Beale road refusing to take government assistance.Betty enrolled in Yuba College in her early sixties, she would walk every day from her home to the college rain or shine. She received her healthcare degree which enabled her to care for the elderly. Upon her graduation she received a standing ovation from her class for her dedicated achievement. Through the years her strong Christian faith helped her navigate through life's difficulties.In 1973 she lost her middle son Paul to cancer. In 1960 she survived a near fatal head on collision which ejected her from her car. On another occasion returning home from church she heard a strong voice telling her to go to a next door neighbors instead of going home; later she found that if she would have returned home she would have interrupted her home being robbed and put her life at danger.In 1997 her son, Jim, moved her from Yuba City, where she lived at the time to Hammonton Road to protect her from the possible flood dangers however; they were flooded on Hammonton Road five days after the move. For 20 years she lived on Hammonton Road next to her lifelong friend Mable Poston who she read to almost daily.At the age 94 Betty became a resident at The Fountains in Yuba City, California. Even with her dementia she was a strong prayer warrior almost to the end of her amazing 99 years. We would like to thank Margie Markle for her excellent loving care for 7 years and to the loving staff at the Fountains.She is preceded in death by her son, Paul; and her husband, Clyde.She is survived by sons: Jim Flurry of Maryville, George Flurry (Faith) of Slaughter, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Cookie of Yuba City; grandchildren: Scott Barnum (Gina), Mark Barnum (Lydia), Jon Barnum (Lynette), Jennifer Landrum (Scott), Gregg Flurry, also Joshua Flurry, and Paul Flurry; great-grandchildren: Spencer Barnum, Andrea Barnum, Aiden Landrum, Avery Landrum, Addison Landrum, Hunter Barnum, Mikaela Barnum, Morgan Barnum, Rob Seekell, Bridget Howard, Katie Welsh, Luke Welsh, Paul Flurry II; and 6 great-great-grandchildren!Due to the Covid-19 the family will be holding a private family memorial service.Share online condolences at