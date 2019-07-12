|
|
Betty Jean Palacio, 88, of Yuba City, CA, passed away July 3, 2019. Born on May 25, 1931, in Boaz, AL, she was a Real Estate Broker, member of the Yuba-Sutter Board of Realtors and a resident of Yuba City for 68 years.
She is survived by her sons: Johnny (Patty) Palacio of Browns Valley; Jeffrey (Cindy) Palacio of Yuba City; daughter Julia (Jon) Fenton of Twelve Bridges; and nephews, Andrew Palacio and Alec Fenton.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Palacio.
A service for the immediate famly will be held graveside at Sutter on July 16th, 2019, at 10 am.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 12, 2019