Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Palacio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Palacio


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Palacio Obituary

Betty Jean Palacio, 88, of Yuba City, CA, passed away July 3, 2019. Born on May 25, 1931, in Boaz, AL, she was a Real Estate Broker, member of the Yuba-Sutter Board of Realtors and a resident of Yuba City for 68 years.

She is survived by her sons: Johnny (Patty) Palacio of Browns Valley; Jeffrey (Cindy) Palacio of Yuba City; daughter Julia (Jon) Fenton of Twelve Bridges; and nephews, Andrew Palacio and Alec Fenton.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Palacio.

A service for the immediate famly will be held graveside at Sutter on July 16th, 2019, at 10 am.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now