|
|
Betty Louise Thompson, age 79, of Yuba City, passed away on February 25, 2019, in Sacramento. Betty was born in Hollister, California on August 30, 1939, to Clarence Lewis and Violet Ruby (Porter) Peevyhouse. She was a homemaker for many years.
Betty is survived by her sons: Michael McClanahan of Shelbyville, TN and Samuel McClanahan of Sacramento; daughters: Dina Chavez of Elk Grove and Tonya DeSilva of Elk Grove; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruby Peevyhouse, her beloved husband, Rodney Joseph Thompson, brother, Michael Peevyhouse, and sister, Udella Peevyhouse.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Crossroads Community Church at a later date and committal will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park, San Jose, CA. Ullrey Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019