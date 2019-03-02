Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Thompson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Thompson Obituary

Betty Louise Thompson, age 79, of Yuba City, passed away on February 25, 2019, in Sacramento. Betty was born in Hollister, California on August 30, 1939, to Clarence Lewis and Violet Ruby (Porter) Peevyhouse. She was a homemaker for many years.

Betty is survived by her sons: Michael McClanahan of Shelbyville, TN and Samuel McClanahan of Sacramento; daughters: Dina Chavez of Elk Grove and Tonya DeSilva of Elk Grove; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruby Peevyhouse, her beloved husband, Rodney Joseph Thompson, brother, Michael Peevyhouse, and sister, Udella Peevyhouse.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Crossroads Community Church at a later date and committal will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park, San Jose, CA. Ullrey Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now