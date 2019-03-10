

Beverly Ann Masano Kodama was born to Henry and Marian Kodama on November 30, 1949, in Marysville, CA. She grew up and attended school in Yuba City, graduating from YCHS in 1967 and Yuba College in 1969.



Beverly subsequently attended San Jose State College majoring in nursing until circumstances changed her course of study. She graduated from SJSC before attending Sacramento City College to complete undergraduate pre-dental studies. She was accepted to UCSF School of Dentistry and graduated with honors in 1981.



She enjoyed practicing dentistry in Sacramento more than 30 years and was dearly loved by all her patients. She was a proud member of the Sacramento District Dental Society and the SDDS Foundation and served on many dental boards and committees through her years.



Beverly is survived by her husband, William Galloway of Eagle, Idaho; and her sister, Candy Kodama of Toquerville, Utah; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and a multitude of friends.



Dr. Kodama passed away on February 23rd, 2019, after a valiant fight against cancer. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento. PLEASE TAKE UBER OR LYFT - parking is limited. In lieu of flowers, she has asked contributions to be made in her memory to the SDDS Foundation or the Sacramento SPCA.

