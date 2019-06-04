

Beverly Lee Russell, better known to a lot of us as Sister Bev, was born in Woodland, CA, on April 5, 1943. She went with Jesus on May 12, 2019. Beverly left from her home in Loma Rica, CA.



Beverly was preceded in death by her father, John Grubacic and her mother, Mildred (Granny) Harrison; two brothers, Claude Harrison of Hermiston, Oregon and James Harrison of Marysville; two sisters, Mary Jane Harrison of Yakama, Washington and Barbara Stephens of Sacramento.



Bev is survived by her husband of 38 1/2 years Jack R. Russell of Loma Rica, as well as three sons, Robert Frates of Central Point, Oregon, John Frates of La Pine, Oregon, and Raymond Russell of Central Point, Oregon; two daughters, Barbara Russell of Woodland and Evelyn Guerrero of Winters; an adopted daughter Shelly McDaniel of Gridley; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Beverly was a licensed Cosmetologist and worked at that profession for 18 years in Winters. Beverly and Jack were married on December 6, 1980. In 1981 they moved to San Jose because Jack was promoted to a position there. While in San Jose Beverly went to school and became a State Certified Medical Assistant.



In 1982, Beverly and Jack moved to Loma Rica, due to another job change for Jack, Beverly began working as a Certified Medical Assistant in the Yuba-Sutter area where she worked for various doctors. She finished out her career of working outside the home with a part time position with PG&E in Marysville. After which she dedicated her life to her husband, their home and to God.



Beverly served as a Children's Sunday School teacher at Christ Has Risen Ministries from 1994 through 2015. Beverly was considered by many to be the mother of the Christ Has Risen church family. She mentored, counseled and ministered to the ladies and children. Beverly also served in the music ministry as part of a quartet singing with Sandy Depontee, Sherry Dudley and Patty Clark.



Beverly's favorite hobbies were yard work especially mowing the lawn with her garden tractor, reading her Bible, singing to The Lord, Sharing Jesus, coloring, bead crafting and cross stitch.



There will be a Celebration of Beverly's life at her home at 5330 Fruitland Road in Loma Rica on June 8, 2019 starting at 1pm. There will be a potluck reception afterwards. All friends and family members are invited to attend. Bring a folding chair in case we run out of seating.

