Bill Brewer, Sr., of Rio Oso passed away on February 25, 2020, at the age of 76.
Bill lived in Rio Oso for 76 years. He went to Browns Elementary and East Nicolaus High where he met his wife Mary. He worked for the Sutter County Road Department for 37 years.
He was active in the community for years coaching and umpiring for the South Sutter Little league. He stayed active in the Booster Club at the High school and patrolled for the SSRA.
He loved to camp and fish, he spent many vacations with his family at Little Grass Valley in LaPorte and going on quad trips in the mountains with his sons and grandsons.
After he retired he traveled with his wife visiting many of northwest states and National Parks. When he was home he enjoyed playing golf every week with his close friends. Bill was completely devoted to family.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Billy (Dawn), Aron (Irma), David (Kate); grandchildren, Vincent, Mason, Mitchell, Selena, Miceala, Jeff, Mary, Andrew, Alex, Autumn; and we were blessed with several great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Veda; brother, Earl Ray; and sister, Geraldean.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 2:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Rio Oso.
