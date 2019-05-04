

Bill Jay Stevenson, age 82, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the Adventist Rideout Hospital. Bill was born on June 8, 1936 in Yuba City, CA.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, JoAnn Stevenson of Yuba City; his sons Jay Stevenson and his wife Rachel of Newcastle, CA and Mark Stevenson and his wife Christine of Yuba City. Bill is also survived by two grandchildren, Jaycie and Adelynn of Yuba City and four step-grandchildren Julie and James of Sacramento, Taylor of Yuba City and Mason of Cibolo, TX. Bill leaves behind three surviving siblings, sisters, Betty and Carol of Yuba City and brother Paul Ray of Yuba City.



Bill graduated from Oroville High School and was an Army Veteran. Bill worked for almost 50 years in real estate and property management and owned Certified Realtors for almost 47 years. Bill's favorite hobbies were golfing, hunting, fishing and traveling. Bill was a pilot for many years and owned his own plane which he use to take his family on vacations and his sons on hunting trips to Montana and Colorado. Bill's favorite hobby in his later years was golf which he played weekly with friends at the Plumas Lake Country Club and River Oaks Golf Course.



A visitation will be held on May 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, CA. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or any .



The Stevenson family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff, nurses, and doctors at the Adventist Rideout Hospital. Published in Appeal Democrat on May 4, 2019