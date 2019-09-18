Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Donel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Lionel "Donald" Donel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Lionel "Donald" Donel Obituary

Bill Donel, 83, passed from this life Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Hospice of the Ozarks in Mountain Home, AR.

Born in Manila, AR, He was the son of the late Arlin and Velma Patterson Donel and had live most of his life in California. He had been a Deputy Sheriff for the Sutter County Sheriff's Department and served in the California National Guard. He later worked as a manager for Morgan Tire Company in Yuba City, California, before moving to Idaho and then Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law Steven and Annette Donald.

He is survived by his life partner of 21 years, Sharen Young of Mountain Home, AR; his sister, Elizabeth Folks of South Lake Tahoe, CA; his daughter, Lisa Rogers (Paul); grandson, Matt Cole (Fallyn) Sacramento; granddaughter, Shannon Donald Swainston (Ryan) of Preston, ID; grandson, Justin Donald of Chicago, IL; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.