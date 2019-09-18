|
Bill Donel, 83, passed from this life Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Hospice of the Ozarks in Mountain Home, AR.
Born in Manila, AR, He was the son of the late Arlin and Velma Patterson Donel and had live most of his life in California. He had been a Deputy Sheriff for the Sutter County Sheriff's Department and served in the California National Guard. He later worked as a manager for Morgan Tire Company in Yuba City, California, before moving to Idaho and then Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law Steven and Annette Donald.
He is survived by his life partner of 21 years, Sharen Young of Mountain Home, AR; his sister, Elizabeth Folks of South Lake Tahoe, CA; his daughter, Lisa Rogers (Paul); grandson, Matt Cole (Fallyn) Sacramento; granddaughter, Shannon Donald Swainston (Ryan) of Preston, ID; grandson, Justin Donald of Chicago, IL; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019