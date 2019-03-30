

Billie Marie Bowman "Granny", went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Billie was born on January 2, 1933 in Tyler, Oklahoma. She moved to California as a young girl.



Billie worked in the fields picking cotton and peaches then went to work for Del Monte in Yuba City as a supervisor for 29 years before retiring in 1981. She also worked for Johnson's Air Condition Shop for 19 years.



Billie was known as "Granny" to all her grandkids and their friends. She had a love for her family and the Lord.



Billie is survived by her daughters, Sue Garvin (Jerry), Lisa Callison (Jack); grandchildren, Bryan, Shawnna, Josh, Erin and Larry; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and 2 on the way; 2 brothers, Danny and Charles Holt and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Bowman; 2 sons, infant son Gary Bowman and Larry Bowman and grandson Michael Callison.



A viewing will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 3-5pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Sutter Cemetery. A reception will follow at Crossroads Community Church. Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary