

It is with great sadness that the family of Billy Paul Glen McCurry, age 68, announces his peaceful passing at home while surrounded by his family on April 17, 2019.



He will be lovingly remembered by the love of his life of 48 years Sandy McCurry; his son, Jody McCurry (Sally) and two daughters, Lisa Garcia (Randy) and Joanie Brooks (Andrew). Billy will also be fondly remembered by his 6 grandchildren, Lashell (Mark), Lacey, Casey, Zack, Alyssa, Kayden and two great-grandchildren, Raylan and Trever.



Billy was born on October 30, 1950 to the late Oscar and Geraldine McCurry in Yuba City, CA. He went to Brittan Elementary, Sutter High School and graduated from Yuba College with an AA degree in Business.



He went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps as a jet mechanic (1970-1974). During his time in the military he was stationed in Tennessee and at El Toro Marine Base in Irvine, CA. He then returned to his hometown of Sutter to be close to his parents and raise his family. He worked at Close Lumber in Sutter for 20 years and went on to work and retire as a low voltage electrician.



Billy was an outdoorsman. He loved deer hunting, camping and traveling with his family to Hawaii and Disneyland. He also enjoyed watching classic westerns with his son Jody.



Billy will be dearly missed but never forgotten. The family would like to give a special thanks to Freedom Hospice (Jamie).



Graveside services will be held at the Sutter Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

