Bobbe Ann Hovey
October 15, 1942- November 29, 2020

Bobbe Ann Hovey, of Yuba City, passed peacefully November 29, 2020, at the age of 78.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert L. Hovey; children, Gregory S. (Karen) Hovey, Deirdre L. (Adam) Zielenski, and Mark L. (Denise) Hovey; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and brother, Barry M. Mansfield.

Bobbe was a strong woman raising her three children during Robert's deployments. Bobbe was known for her sharp wit, bubbly personality and keen navigational skills. She loved to paint, craft and sew.

She took great joy in helping the community through the Women of the Moose for over two decades. Bobbe was a Senior Regent of the Moose and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Her family takes comfort knowing she is free from illness and is reunited with her parents Robert B. and Babe Mansfield.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Memories & Condolences

