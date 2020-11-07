1/1
Bobbie Jean Sandgren
1930 - 2020
Bobbie Jean Sandgren, 90, of Yuba City, passed away November 4, 2020. She was born February 13, 1930, in Denton, TX, to parents Nathan and Vina Denson. Bobbie was the second oldest in a family of 3 girls and 5 boys, all of which preceded her in death.

Her family moved to Yuba City in the early 40's, where she attended school and graduated from Yuba City High School. She was a Yuba Sutter resident for more than 75 years.

It was during her high school years that she met Lester Sandgren and then married him at the age of eighteen. They were happily married for 60 years before Lester's death in 2009.

In her earlier years, she worked alongside her husband, Les, in his construction business as the house painter and cabinet finisher. She was also the bookkeeper for the family business and a wonderful mother to their two sons, Steve and Stan Sandgren.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. But above all, she loved seeing and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were her joy.

She is survived by her two sons, Steve Sandgren (wife Nancy), and Stan Sandgren (wife Debbie); four grandchildren, Derek (wife Sara), Brian (wife Jenny), Janette (husband Ryan), and Jeff (wife Andrea); seven great-grandchildren, Anna, Claire, Avery, Layla, Charlotte, Zach and Lucas.

According to her wishes, there will be a private family graveside service held at the Sutter Cemetery.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
